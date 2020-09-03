YOUR MONEY with Mark: How the Coronavirus is Impacting the U.S. Economy

Quad Cities Investment Group Advisor Mark Grywacheski provides expert insight on volatile stock market

MOLINE, Ill. — MOLINE, Illinois — When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

The stock market is entering its third straight week of extreme volatility. It comes after a week of massive price swings as the markets try to figure out how the Coronavirus is impacting the global and U.S. economy.

Factories, stores, public places - and even entire cities - are shut down in places like China and Italy. That impacts American manufacturing supply chains and causes a lot of uncertainty if you're invested - or investing.

Mark Grywacheski from the Quad Cities Investment Group joins us on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday for our weekly "Your Money" segment. On Monday, March 9th, 2020, he talked about the trends he's seen as he's covered big market events like this:

"When I was a professional trader on the floor of the Chicago financial exchanges, I went through a lot of big market events: dot-com bubble, 9-11 terrorist attacks, sub-prime mortgage crisis, global financial crisis. More recently, we had the U.S.-China trade dispute. My advice is don’t overreact. Each time, the market rebounded and went on to new all-time-highs. When you look at a historical graph of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, all these market sell-offs I just listed are now just a blip on a gradually rising stock market."