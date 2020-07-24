YOUR MONEY with Mark: How bad will Thursday's GDP report be?

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski gives us his thoughts Monday, July 27th

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski says the growth domestic product or GDP report for the second quarter of 2020 will be released on Thursday, July 30th. The second quarter consists of data from April to June of this year.

That may be the problem with the report as Grywacheski says this one will show the "brunt of the COVID-19 economic fallout." He says the economic growth rate for the first quarter of 2020 was -5%, but for the second quarter, it's going to be much worse.