YOUR MONEY with Mark: Gas prices will be cheap for quite some time

The low price for gas is impacting oil producers and thousands of American farmers. The prices are expected to stay cheap for a little while longer.
Oil prices dropped into negative territory Monday, April 20, meaning demand for oil had collapsed so much, producers were actually paying refineries to take it, who then give it to the gas stations to sell to drivers.
Friday, April 24, the average price of a gallon of gas in the Iowa Quad Cities was $1,27. In the Illinois Quad Cities, it was a $1.80.
