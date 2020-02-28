YOUR MONEY with Mark: Comparing the flu to the coronavirus

The coronavirus is getting a lot of national attention, but which one is worse?

The answer to the question above, may depend on who you ask, but the comparison is now being drawn.

Investment Advisor Mark Grywacheski will join us Monday, March 2nd to talk about the flu, the coronavirus, and the impact the ladder is having on the stock market.

ABC News reports "16,000 people have died and 280,000 people have been hospitalized during the 2019-2020 flu season, according to preliminary estimates from the CDC."

CNN reports "The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,800 people worldwide, the vast majority in mainland China."