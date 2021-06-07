YOUR MONEY with Mark: Another worse than expected employment report

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski got into the May numbers Monday, June 7th.

The unemployment rate did fall to 5.8% from 6.1. This is the second consecutive month the number of new jobs added has been significantly below expectations though. Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski says he is concerned that not as many jobs are being added as experts believed.

"These vaccines and this explosive reopening of the economy should be driving this very high octane growth in the economy and labor market because there's going to be a time when these tail winds quickly start to fade," he said Monday morning June 7th. "We need to maximize any gains in the economy and the labor market from what I call this 'free ride' before these gains in the economy and the labor market become much harder to come by."