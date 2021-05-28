YOUR MONEY with Mark: A sudden decline in the consumer confidence index

Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski joins us live Monday, May 31st to explain whether there should be any concern with the number.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The consumer confidence index for May dropped to 117.2, according to Financial Advisor Mark Grywacheski.

"This was below Wall Street’s forecast of 119.5 and slightly below April’s level of 117.5," Grywacheski said Friday, May 28th.

This was the first monthly decline in the number in five months. The index has a benchmark of 100, so any number above that usually signals an optimism in the economy moving forward.