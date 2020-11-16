YOUR MONEY with Mark: Why Wall Street is Skeptical of a COVID-19 Vaccine

GMQC Financial Expert Mark Grywacheski helps us dig deeper into the number of doses and the challenges that lie ahead

Mark Grywacheski, Financial Advisor from the Quad Cities Investment Group, said Wall Street is skeptical after looking into the numbers a little more. He referred to this graph:

By the end of the year, 50 million doses of the Pfizer Vaccine are expected to be available. However, each individual requires two doses which means the vaccine will treat 25 million people around the world - including 12.5 million Americans, which is only 3.9% of the U.S. population.

"For those few doses that do remain in the U.S., how will they be allocated and who decides who gets treated in 2020 or must wait until 2021, or potentially even longer?" he explained. "This is just one of the many challenges with this vaccine. Yes, make no mistake about it. This is a tremendous breakthrough but Wall Street realizes this vaccine will more than likely need assistance from those other vaccines currently being developed in the pipeline to satisfy the global demand."