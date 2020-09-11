YOUR MONEY with Mark: How the Holiday Shopping Season is Expected to be Different in 2020

The COVID-19 Pandemic is changing everything, including the way we shop for gifts

It's time to start bargain hunting.

The official start of the holiday shopping season started last week - the day after Halloween - and the big question is... How will it be different this year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic?

On Monday, November 9th, 2020, Good Morning Quad Cities' Financial Expert Mark Grywacheski said that has the retail industry "cautiously optimistic" about the next couple months. However, the Investment Advisor from the Quad Cities Investment Group said some things need to change to get you to buy, buy, buy:

"We are seeing a lot of retailers already offering their discounts that are typically reserved for the post-Thanksgiving Black Friday promotions," he explained. "We're also seeing retailers make available those discounts usually given to in-store shoppers now also being given to their online customers. Retailers realize that consumer spending is strong right now. They want to lock-in as much sales early in the season than risk consumer spending trailing off in the next 1-2 months."