We are celebrating QC Craft Beer Week through Friday, May 14th. Businesses are supported through Saturday, May 15th.

Tuesday, May 11th, we learned more about the revival of the week long celebration called QC Craft Beer Week and what it means for small businesses in the area.

Brandon Mavis is a volunteer with QC Craft Beer Week and the founder of Craft Quad Cities. Craft Quad Cities was started in 2018 to help support and promote local breweries and craft beer events. He joined us Tuesday morning to talk about the week. To see who you can support through Saturday, May 15th, click here.