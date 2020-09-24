WHAT'S HAPPENING? Fill out the Census, Dress For Success, and Six Feet Apart-y

Angie and I returned the segment Thursday, September 24th.

It's time for you to fill out the census

There are a number of events going on Thursday, September 24th and Friday, September 25th.

Shop 'Til You Drop- Safely - at Dress for Success' Second Chance Sale

ROCK THE RIVER SIX FEET APART-Y

The QC Rock Academy is hosting a night of live music with plenty of room for social distancing Saturday, September 26th.

ROCK THE RIVER SIX FEET APART-Y will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. that night at Schwiebert Riverfront Park. The academy teamed with up with the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department to host the night. The group held a similar event in August called, "Been There, Done That."