WHAT'S HAPPENING? Fill out the Census, Dress For Success, and Six Feet Apart-y

It's time for you to fill out the census
There are a number of events going on Thursday, September 24th and Friday, September 25th.
To see when you can get help filling out the census Thursday in Bettendorf and Davenport, click here.
Shop 'Til You Drop- Safely - at Dress for Success' Second Chance Sale
Angie shows you how you can shop safely Thursday, September 24th through Saturday, September 26th, here.
ROCK THE RIVER SIX FEET APART-Y
The QC Rock Academy is hosting a night of live music with plenty of room for social distancing Saturday, September 26th.
ROCK THE RIVER SIX FEET APART-Y will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. that night at Schwiebert Riverfront Park. The academy teamed with up with the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department to host the night. The group held a similar event in August called, "Been There, Done That."
The event's free for all ages. Six student bands will perform on stage plus one solo act. Food will be served. For more information on the event, click here.