WHAT’S HAPPENING? Everything you need to know for St. Patrick's Day

Here's your guide to St. Patrick's Day Festivities in the Quad Cities

CASI's 38th Annual St. Patrick's Day Race

If you want to burn off some calories before filling up with green beer, start Saturday, March 14th, 2020 with CASI's 38th Annual St. Patrick's Day Race.

The Tot Trot starts at 9am in downtown Davenport. The 1-Mile Family Fun Run is at 9:30am and the 5K is at 10am.

The race is a major fundraiser for CASI - the Center for Active Seniors. For more details, click here.

NEW THIS YEAR: Packet Pickup and the Post-Race Party are taking place at the River Music Experience. Packet Pickup is Friday, March 13th, 2020 from Noon to 6pm and 7am to Race Time on Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

WQAD News 8 is a proud sponsor of this event.

The Grand Parade XXXV

The Quad Cities Annual Grand Parade takes place Saturday, March 14. It starts at 11:30 a.m. that day. For more on the event, click here.

10th St. Patty's Day @ Mary's on 2nd

Either before or after the parade, you can eat food or drink beer at the bar.

They're hosting their 10th annual St. Patty's Day event at 9 a.m. Saturday. There's a free continental breakfast, $2 green Miller and Bud Light Drafts. They'll also have corned beef and cabbage after the parade.

Workers say the parade should arrive at the foot of the Centennial Bridge around noon. For more on Mary's on 2nd's party, click here.

8th Annual Shamrockin' Paddy O' Pardy at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill

Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill - 1228 30th Street in Rock Island - is hosting its 8th Annual Shamrockin' Paddy O' Pardy on Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

It starts at Noon and goes all day with live bands and even Irish dancers!