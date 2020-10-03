What Should Whitey's New Ice Cream Flavor Be?

Whitey's Ice Cream is asking for you to vote on its new flavor! These four flavors were chosen out of 2,317 entries, all submitted by fans of the popular ice cream chain back in February .

To vote, click here. You have until Sunday, March 15th to chose your favorite. The first fan who submitted the winning flavor receives a $50 gift card and three gallons of their creation.You win as well! The winning flavor will be sold in stores sometime in 2020.