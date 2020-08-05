Want to make sure your child's still learning? Here's how

SALT LAKE CITY — There's a new way parents can help their four year-old children learn before they go to kindergarten.
Kim Fischer, Public Relations Director from the non-profit Waterford.org, out of Utah, joined us Friday, May 8th on Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about their new program called UPSTART and how it can be beneficial to parents in Illinois.
Fischer says they don't have a program going on in Iowa right now, but they will begin one in the Fall of 2021. Registration will begin in the spring of 2021.
Registration for Illinois' program is going on right now. If you're a parent that wants to sign your child up, click here.