Want to make sure your child's still learning? Here's how

Waterford UPSTART is offering a program for four-year olds that gives them access to early education for FREE.

Kim Fischer, Public Relations Director from the non-profit Waterford.org, out of Utah, joined us Friday, May 8th on Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about their new program called UPSTART and how it can be beneficial to parents in Illinois.