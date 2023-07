City of Rock Island is installing a watermain and valves at the intersection of 11th Street and 31st Avenue. Construction will impact travel.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Road crews are beginning construction on a section of 11th Street and 31st Ave. in Rock Island. The purpose of the road closure is to install a watermain and valves in this intersection.

Drivers can see delays in this area, and are encouraged to find an alternate route.

Construction starts this Monday morning, and is anticipated until next Monday afternoon.