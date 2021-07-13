The Next Nine: What the Future Holds for the Quad Cities Region in the Q2030 Plan

2030 seems lightyears away, but really - it's less than nine years from now and that means the clock is ticking for Q2030, the Quad Cities' Regional Action Plan .

Q2030 is "a transformational community and economic development initiative designed to make our our bi-state area a cooler, more creative, connected and prosperous place by 2030."

Recently, it became its own 501(c)3 organization and hired a new Executive Director - Kate Jennings. She spoke with us during Good Morning Quad Cities at 11am on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Click the video above to hear her goals for the next nine years and how you can get involved.