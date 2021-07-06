x
The John Deere Classic: The impact of Birdies For Charity

The Executive Director of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center joins us live Tuesday, July 6th during the 11 a.m. hour.
MILAN, Ill. — Birdies for Charity is underway for the 2021 John Deere Classic. Through this program, more than 450 charities in the Quad Cities will benefit from pledges and donations taking place during the tournament. Find out how to donate, here.

The Executive Director of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Patti McRae, joins us live Tuesday, July 6th, to explain how they've benefited from the program. Birdies for Charity Director Kristy Ketcham-Jackson says the welfare center's been a long time participant. 

The 2021 John Deere Classic marks 50 years of tournament play in the Quad Cities. Established in 1971, the golf tournament has brought talent in from far and wide, as well as raised millions for local charities.