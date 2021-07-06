The John Deere Classic: The impact of Birdies For Charity

MILAN, Ill. — Birdies for Charity is underway for the 2021 John Deere Classic. Through this program, more than 450 charities in the Quad Cities will benefit from pledges and donations taking place during the tournament. Find out how to donate, here.
The Executive Director of the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Patti McRae, joins us live Tuesday, July 6th, to explain how they've benefited from the program. Birdies for Charity Director Kristy Ketcham-Jackson says the welfare center's been a long time participant.