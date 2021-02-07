SORENSEN SENDOFF: A Fun and Fond Farewell to GMQC Meteorologist Eric Sorensen

The Eric Factor is always a PERFECT 10 when it comes to Storm Track 8 Meteorologist Eric Sorensen and his dedication to forecasts and fun. For 7 years, he's been the "Meteorologist with the Most" on Good Morning Quad Cities. For his last day at WQAD News 8, we are celebrating and commemorating him for all his laughs and lessons. Please enjoy these clips and join us in wishing Eric the best of luck!