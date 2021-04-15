'Send the Love' for Mother's Day

Happy Mother's Day! We want to help you share your message with your favorite moms across Iowa and Illinois!

Happy Mother's Day! We want to help you share your message with your favorite moms across Iowa and Illinois!

We'll start airing your messages on May 3rd.

To get your message on-air all you have to do is:

Take a video on your phone (horizontally is preferred) Send it to us! There are three ways to submit: Text it to us at 309-736-3229, along with the word LOVE Upload it to the News 8 app on the "Near Me" map Send it in an email to 'news@wqad.com' Check back here to see all the submissions!