QC couple creates endowment fund for cycling community

Deb and Dean Mathias' endowment fund will help create and maintain bike trails across the Quad Cities region.

MOLINE, Ill. — Two lifelong Quad Cities residents have created an endowment fund to help create multiuse paved trails and bridge infrastructure in the region.

That endowment fund was be created through the estate of Deb and Dean Mathias, two cyclists who are actively involved in the local cycling community.

The money will assist local governments and other volunteer groups with maintaining existing trails as well. The endowment was created through the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

The couple said they believes it's a lack of funding, not a lack of desire, that prevents these projects from happening. They hope public-private partnerships can help improve accessibility and safety for bikers across the region.

The Mathias are excited for the new pedestrian bridge to open on the new Interstate 74 bridge, providing even more connection to both sides of the Mississippi River. They said they believe the bridge itself will help make the Quad Cities a destination for more pedestrians and cyclists.

The Mathias joined Good Morning Quad Cities at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27 to talk about the new endowment and how it will impact the cycling community. You can watch the full conversation in the video above.

The Mathias wanted to remind cyclists that January and February are good times to get bikes tuned up, as the colder weather prevents regular riding.

The couple also said cyclists may need some extra patience, as COVID-19 has caused some shipping delays for parts and has extended some repair times.