One year into the pandemic, Good Morning Quad Cities is reflecting on how COVID-19 entered our communities and impacted our lives. While our anchors, producers and editors returned to the station in the fall, there is a group of News 8 employees that are still working from home one year into the pandemic.

Reporters and photographers packed up their gear with so much uncertainty. We left the station to work from home. We thought our makeshift workspaces would be temporary, just a couple of weeks of working from our basements, couches or our dining room tables.

Daily meetings moved online, and many interviews did too. We still headed out every day to shoot stories, and came home to put it all together.

We traded our recording booth for a closet and a blanket to record our voice tracks (the blanket helps keep any echoing at bay). We relied on our pets to keep us company, instead of our co-workers.

But if you're lucky, you just might have a News 8 roommate.