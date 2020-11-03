QC St. Patrick's Day Parade has been canceled

The St. Patrick's Day Parade in the Quad Cities will not go on as planned Saturday, March 14th.

UPDATE: Thursday morning, March 12th

CASI's 38th Annual St. Patrick's Day Race

The CASI 5K Race is still a go, at least at this point in time.

If you want to burn off some calories before filling up with green beer, start Saturday, March 14th, 2020 with CASI's 38th Annual St. Patrick's Day Race.

The Tot Trot starts at 9am in downtown Davenport. The 1-Mile Family Fun Run is at 9:30am and the 5K is at 10am.

The race is a major fundraiser for CASI - the Center for Active Seniors. For more details, click here.

NEW THIS YEAR: Packet Pickup and the Post-Race Party are taking place at the River Music Experience. Packet Pickup is Friday, March 13th, 2020 from Noon to 6pm and 7am to Race Time on Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

The Grand Parade XXXV's been canceled

This year, you'll have to go elsewhere or even stay home to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Quad Cities. This year's parade will NOT be taking place Saturday.

The St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities tells News 8 the decision was made late Wednesday night, March 11th. The request came from the Rock Island County Health Department. St. Patrick Society leaders say there will be a parade in the future, and they're looking into their options for later this year.

10th St. Patty's Day @ Mary's on 2nd

You can eat food or drink beer at the bar.

They're hosting their 10th annual St. Patty's Day event at 9 a.m. Saturday. There's a free continental breakfast, $2 green Miller and Bud Light Drafts. They'll also have corned beef and cabbage after the parade.

8th Annual Shamrockin' Paddy O' Pardy at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill

Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill - 1228 30th Street in Rock Island - is hosting its 8th Annual Shamrockin' Paddy O' Pardy on Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

It starts at Noon and goes all day with live bands and even Irish dancers!