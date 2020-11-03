QC St. Patrick's Day Parade and CASI 5k race have been canceled

The St. Patrick's Day Parade and CASI race in the Quad Cities will not go on as planned Saturday, March 14th.

This year, you'll have to go elsewhere or even stay home to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the Quad Cities. The Grand Parade XXXV has been canceled and will NOT be taking place Saturday.

The St. Patrick Society of the Quad Cities tells News 8 the decision was made late Wednesday, March 11 after a request from the Rock Island County Health Department. Society leaders say there will be a parade in the future, and the group is looking into options for later this year.

The annual CASI St. Patrick's Day Race has also been canceled. The announcement came Thursday morning, March 12. That event was set to include the Tot Trot, a 1-Mile Family Fun Run, and 5k.

The race has been a major fundraiser for CASI.

Here are some other events that are still happening:

10th St. Patty's Day @ Mary's on 2nd

Mary's is hosting their 10th annual St. Patty's Day event at 9 a.m. Saturday. There's a free continental breakfast, $2 green Miller and Bud Light Drafts. They'll also have corned beef and cabbage.

8th Annual Shamrockin' Paddy O' Pardy at Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill

Kavanaugh's Hilltop Bar & Grill - 1228 30th Street in Rock Island - is hosting its 8th Annual Shamrockin' Paddy O' Pardy on Saturday, March 14th, 2020.

It starts at Noon and goes all day with live bands and even Irish dancers!