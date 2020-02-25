QC Restaurant Week: One of the best views of the Mighty Mississippi

The River Room in East Moline is known for its picturesque dining experience.

EAST MOLINE, Illinois — Day 2 of QC Restaurant Week takes us high above the Quad Cities: The River Room, located on the top floor of Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Quad Cities in East Moline, Illinois.

During Good Morning Quad Cities on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020, we showcased the restaurant's unique location and showed off some of their food features:

The River Room is located at 111 Bend Boulevard, East Moline.

QC Restaurant Week Special:

For Two People to Share - $32

Includes one appetizer, 1 bottle of house canvas wine, Dessert chocolate torte

Choice of One Appetizer to Share:

- Spinach and artichoke dip

- Cheese & Charcuterie

- Baked Brie

- Roasted tomato & prosciutto Crustini

- Shrimp Cocktail

The River Room's Hours:

Monday 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Tuesday 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Wednesday 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Thursday 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Friday 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Saturday 4:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Sunday Closed

Why is QC Restaurant Week so important? Dave Herrell, President/CEO of Visit Quad Cities joined us on Good Morning Quad Cities to explain its impact on the economy:

We also have a special guest visiting the Quad Cities this week: Amanda Puck, Culinary & Hospitality Expert, talked about the food trends she's noticing and what she thinks about the culinary culture in the Quad Cities:

If you would like to attend Amanda's lunch event today, click here.