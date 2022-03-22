QC RESTAURANT WEEK: You'll feel like family at Meli's Pancake House

Meli's Pancake House in Moline is a new restaurant ready to serve you during QC Restaurant Week, March 21-27!

MOLINE, Ill. — From the moment you step in the door off busy 5th Avenue in downtown Moline, you feel a sense of home at Meli's Pancake House. The first thing you see is a logo with a smiling woman winking at you - it's Meli, and that wink is telling you you're about to have an amazing meal!

We took Good Morning Quad Cities on the road Tuesday, March 22 to visit Meli's Pancake House for QC Restaurant Week, a week-long event organized every year by Visit Quad Cities. Over 50 restaurants are participating and offering all sorts of deals.

To learn more about Meli's Pancake House, click here.