QC RESTAURANT WEEK: Vibrant smoothie bowls, feel-good yoga at Revive Cafe

Revive Cafe is serving up some great deals for Visit Quad Cities' QC Restaurant Week, March 21-27!

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — It may be hard (for some... me) to pronounce acai or quinoa, but you can enjoy both without having to say a word at Revive Cafe in East Moline. When you walk in, you can just point at their ginormous menu on the wall and order anything from smoothie bowls to salads, wraps, soups, paninis and more.

We took Good Morning Quad Cities on the road Monday, March 21 to visit Revive Cafe for QC Restaurant Week, a week-long event organized every year by Visit Quad Cities. Over 50 restaurants are participating and offering all sorts of deals.

Revive Cafe Owner Michele Dorbeck explains the cafe's special this week:

Revive Cafe is not just a restaurant, though. It's also a wellness center with massage therapy, yoga and more. News 8's Angie Sharp took a quick class with yoga instructor Cathy Lack:

As we all know, the restaurant industry is constantly changing. That's why we're including this week's featured spots in GMQC's popular 'Trending Now' segment. Here's what's trending in the health food industry:

To learn more about Revive Cafe, click here.