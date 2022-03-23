QC RESTAURANT WEEK: Combine Grill is all about combining friends, great food

The new Combine Grill in Davenport is the sister restaurant to Combine in East Moline. Both are participating in QC Restaurant Week, March 21-27!

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The word "combine" means a lot of things in the Quad Cities, but don't let the green of the Combine Grill in Davenport trick you too much. It's all about combining friends, food and fun.

The Combine Grill opened off Utica Ridge Road in February 2020 and is the sister restaurant to Combine in East Moline.

We took Good Morning Quad Cities on the road Wednesday, March 23 to visit Combine Grill for QC Restaurant Week, a week-long event organized every year by Visit Quad Cities. Over 50 restaurants are participating and offering all sorts of deals.

Managing Partner Jeff Harrop describes the meaning behind the restaurant's name:

Combine Grill in Davenport has some similarities to Combine in East Moline but also a lot of differences. News 8's Angie Sharp went into the kitchen to check out some of their delicious dishes:

Both Combine Grill and Combine are participating in QC Restaurant Week. Here's the specials and deals they're offering:

As we all know, the restaurant industry is constantly changing. That's why we're including this week's featured spots in GMQC's popular "Trending Now" segment.

Here's what's trending in the "to go" side of the industry:

To learn more about Combine Grill in Davenport, click here.

To learn more about Combine in East Moline, click here.