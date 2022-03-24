QC RESTAURANT WEEK: Blue Cat Brewing Co. celebrates comeback with creative craft beer, food

Blue Cat Brewing Company is back and ready to serve you during QC Restaurant Week, March 21-27!

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — There is a lot of history within the walls of 113 18th Street in downtown Rock Island. For many years, it was home to Blue Cat Brew Pub and famous brews like Big Bad Dog. After the owners retired in 2017, the business went under new ownership and a new name.

Now, Blue Cat Brewing Company is back, and its Head Brewer/Co-Owner Charlie Cole is ready to pick up right where it left off.

We took Good Morning Quad Cities on the road Thursday, March 24 to visit Blue Cat for QC Restaurant Week, a week-long event organized every year by Visit Quad Cities. Over 50 restaurants are participating and offering all sorts of deals.

Blue Cat may be known for its beer, but it's also a beer pub featuring some very creative culinary creations. News 8's Angie Sharp went into the kitchen to check out some of Chef Kevin's delicious dishes:

As we all know, the restaurant industry is constantly changing. That's why we're including this week's featured spots in GMQC's popular "Trending Now" segment.

Here's what's trending in the beer industry:

