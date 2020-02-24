QC Restaurant Week: A Davenport staple since 1934

Mac's Tavern is not only known for handcrafted drinks, they have a chef behind a killer menu

DAVENPORT, Iowa — QC Restaurant Week kicks off with a Davenport institution: Mac's Tavern.

From their iconic neon sign outside to their historic posters and photos by every booth, this bar is one of the most famous of them all in the Quad Cities.

Mac's opened in 1934 and has always been a staple for Davenporters. It could be one of the best kept secrets...until today! WQAD's Angie Sharp swears by their Spinach Dip. Offerings like their Tandoori Chicken Dip and Ginger Orange Duck Wings are to die for! And they are on special for this week only!

Mac's is open for dinner Monday through Friday and open with a limited lunch menu on the weekends.

They are located at 316 West Third Street in Downtown Davenport.

563-324-6227

QC Restaurant Week Specials:

- Ginger Orange Duck Wings - $8

Soy, ginger, and orange glaze topped w/ green onions and serrano peppers

- Tandoori Chicken Dip - $8

Tandoori spice, herbs, cream cheese & yogurt served with carrots, celery, chips & naan bread

- 50/50 Queso Burger - $10

50% Angus beef and 50% chorizo topped with bacon, white cheddar, and bombed with queso cheese

- Macadamia Crusted Halibut - $16

Halibut topped with a beurre blanc sauce and served with white cheddar mashed potatoes and winter vegetables

- Lemon Italian Cream Cake topped with blackberry sauce - $6

Mac's Tavern Hours: