One person seriously hurt after hit and run in Moline

It happened before 11 p.m. Tuesday, October 13th.
Credit: Suspect vehicle in Moline hit and run, image from Moline PD - Moline Police Department

MOLINE, Ill. — A person was hit off 7th Street and John Deere Road near the Rock Island border late Tuesday night, October 13th. 

Police say a 47 year-old man was walking east on John Deere Road when he was hit by a woman driving a white four door vehicle around 10:45 p.m. Police say the woman got out of her car for a short period of time before fleeing eastbound on John Deere Road.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Moline Police at 309-524-2210 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. The man's injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.  