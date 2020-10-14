One person seriously hurt after hit and run in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — A person was hit off 7th Street and John Deere Road near the Rock Island border late Tuesday night, October 13th.
Police say a 47 year-old man was walking east on John Deere Road when he was hit by a woman driving a white four door vehicle around 10:45 p.m. Police say the woman got out of her car for a short period of time before fleeing eastbound on John Deere Road.
If you have any information, you're asked to call Moline Police at 309-524-2210 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500. The man's injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.