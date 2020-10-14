One person seriously hurt after hit and run in Moline

It happened before 11 p.m. Tuesday, October 13th.

MOLINE, Ill. — A person was hit off 7th Street and John Deere Road near the Rock Island border late Tuesday night, October 13th.

Police say a 47 year-old man was walking east on John Deere Road when he was hit by a woman driving a white four door vehicle around 10:45 p.m. Police say the woman got out of her car for a short period of time before fleeing eastbound on John Deere Road.