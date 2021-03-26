x
Nailed it or Failed it: Tie-Dye Easter Eggs; Cocktail of the Week from Great Revivalist Brew Lab

We attempt to make tie-dye Easter eggs with Cool Whip and Eric visits Great Revivalist Brew Lab while we sample their beers in studio.

MOLINE, Ill. — With Easter just a week away, we wanted to try out a new method for dying Easter eggs. 

This unique method uses Cool Whip as a medium to transfer the dye to the eggs in a swirl of color that resembles tie-dye. 

This would be a great activity for young kids as all the ingredients are edible and, for the most part, washable. 

Instructions: 

1. Hard boil your eggs and let them cool completely. 

2. Soak the eggs in white vinegar for 2 minutes. Don't let the eggs soak in the vinegar for too long, or you risk losing the shell. (The acid in the vinegar slowly dissolves the shell) 

3. Spread Cool Whip on a baking sheet or pan with sides. Cool Whip should be spread evenly, about 1/2" thick. 

4. Add food coloring in drops throughout the Cool Whip and use a toothpick or knife to gently swirl the color throughout the tray. 

5. Roll your eggs through the tray. 

6. Let the eggs sit in their Cool Whip coating in the refrigerator for at least 30 min. 

7. Wash the eggs and check out your results! 

We failed it. The colors didn't stick to the egg very well. But maybe you'll have more luck!  Enjoy! 

Cocktail of the Week:

Eric visited Great Revivalist Brew Lab in Geneseo, Ill. for QC Restaurant Week and Jonathan and Jillian got to sample some of their best brews in the studio! 

Credit: Great Revivalist Brew Lab
A sample beer flight from Great Revivalist Brew Lab

We tried the Hazy IPA, Roller Dam Bread (red ale), Grapefruit Seltzer, and Cane Cola. See below to find out what we thought of each one! 

Great Revivalist Brew Lab
Great Revivalist Brew Lab brings you the finest craft beer with a focus on quality and freshness. Our Brew Lab Geneseo location offers 24 taps with an experimental edge to our beers. With seven 3.5-barrel tanks, we can take a creative approach with our batches and brew with versatility.
