New Moline Mayor joins us live Thursday

Tune into WQAD News 8 at 11 to catch the interview. Thursday, June 17th
Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati joins us live during the 11 a.m. hour Thursday, June 17th to discuss a number of issues happening in her city.
Bogdan "Bob" Vitas, Jr. was approved for employment by Moline's City Council on Tuesday, June 8th, after he was fired from two previous cities.
We'll discuss the hire Thursday, why it was made, and what she hopes to see from him in the future.
We'll also discuss the more than decade-long passenger rail project Amtrak is supposed to take on that would run from Moline to Chicago.
Geneseo City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp says she's optimistic about the project because it's supposed to go through her city in-between Chicago and Moline.
Does Rayapati feel the same way?
Our interview with Rayapati will air during the second half hour of Thursday's show.