NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Zucchini Pizzas

Under some giant green leaves in my vegetable garden, I found it - this year's first zucchini! And oh boy, is it a big one!
I used that as my inspiration for Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, August 14th, 2020. When you search Pinterest for "zucchini recipes" the typical results come up: zucchini bread, zoodles, etc. I wanted to try something different, so I found a delicious recipe for...
Ingredients:
- Zucchini (duh)
- Pizza Sauce
- Pepperonis
- Mozzarella Cheese
Directions:
Slice your zucchini into half-inch discs. Top with toppings. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes. Enjoy!
It's as easy as that! And if you still have some zucchini left over, try this Blueberry Zucchini Cake! You won't be disappointed!