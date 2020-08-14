NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Zucchini Pizzas

Is your vegetable garden growing like crazy? Here's something you can make with your zucchinis!

Under some giant green leaves in my vegetable garden, I found it - this year's first zucchini! And oh boy, is it a big one!

I used that as my inspiration for Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, August 14th, 2020. When you search Pinterest for "zucchini recipes" the typical results come up: zucchini bread, zoodles, etc. I wanted to try something different, so I found a delicious recipe for...

Ingredients:

- Zucchini (duh)

- Pizza Sauce

- Pepperonis

- Mozzarella Cheese

Directions:

Slice your zucchini into half-inch discs. Top with toppings. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes. Enjoy!