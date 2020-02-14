NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Valentine's Day Games

Nailed It Or Failed It Tests Minute-To-Win-It Games with a Valentine's Day Twist!

MOLINE, Ill. — Happy Valentine's Day! If you are looking for something fun - and funny - to do with your Valentine (or little Valentines), here are some ideas that we tested on Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, February 14th, 2020:

1) Make Your Hearts Dance

We all love (or hate) Conversation Hearts. Either way, make them dance! For this experiment, you need conversation hearts, water (either sparkling or tap), and Alka Seltzer tablets. Click here for the directions or click the video above to see how it works!

2) Minute-To-Win-It Games

You only need a few supplies - that are probably already around your house - to have a memorable and competitive Valentine's Day! Use straws and Q-tips to be "Cupid," blow some kisses with balloons, or become a Valentine Unicorn! We tried these fun games out for you. Click the video above to see who won - Jon or Eric!