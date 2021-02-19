Nailed It or Failed It: TikTok Feta Pasta Recipe

We tried the pasta that's caused a Feta shortage all over the world! Did we nail it? Or fail it?

Over the past few months, a pasta recipe has taken over TikTok all over the world. It's simple enough- just tomatoes, Feta cheese, pasta, a little garlic and basil! The recipe has become so popular, grocery stores across the world have sold out of cherry tomatoes and blocks of Feta cheese!

We managed to find some of both right here in the Quad City Area but blocks of Feta are scarce.

Will the pasta live up to the hype? We give it a try!

Recipe:

-2 Pints of Cherry or Grape Tomatoes

- 1 Block of Feta Cheese

-3 T Olive Oil

- 3 cloves of garlic

- basil, salt and pepper to taste

-1 box of short cut pasta like Rotini, Farfalle or Penne

Now, of course, a delicious, cheesy dish like this needs a good drink to go with it. So we paired our Cocktail of the Week with it: a blanco margarita.