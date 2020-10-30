NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 3 Halloween Treats and 2 Creepy Cocktails

We are supplying you with fun and spirited ways to celebrate Halloween at home this year!

Happy Halloween! I know we are all looking for ways to stay safe and still celebrate this year, so I gathered three different treats and two unique cocktails for you to try at home this weekend.

First, the treats! Here's what we made on Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, October 30th, 2020. You only need a few ingredients to make some really creative, tasty desserts:

- Pretzel Sticks

- White Yogurt or White Chocolate Covered Pretzels

- Reese's Miniatures

- Candy Eyes

- Brownie Bites

- Marshmallows

- Food Coloring Gel

Click the video above to see how to make all three in less than three minutes!

For Cocktail of the Week, I made two delicious drinks that are just as fun to make as they are to drink.

First, the Black Magic Cocktail. This is basically a screwdriver, but the vodka is dyed black and slowly poured on top of the orange juice using the back of a spoon! It's really easy to do and the effect is awesome. Click the video below to see how to make one: