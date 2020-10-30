x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Good Morning Quad Cities

NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 3 Halloween Treats and 2 Creepy Cocktails

We are supplying you with fun and spirited ways to celebrate Halloween at home this year!

Happy Halloween! I know we are all looking for ways to stay safe and still celebrate this year, so I gathered three different treats and two unique cocktails for you to try at home this weekend.

Credit: WQAD

First, the treats! Here's what we made on Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, October 30th, 2020. You only need a few ingredients to make some really creative, tasty desserts:

- Pretzel Sticks
- White Yogurt or White Chocolate Covered Pretzels
- Reese's Miniatures
- Candy Eyes
- Brownie Bites
- Marshmallows
- Food Coloring Gel

Click the video above to see how to make all three in less than three minutes!

For Cocktail of the Week, I made two delicious drinks that are just as fun to make as they are to drink.

Credit: WQAD

First, the Black Magic Cocktail. This is basically a screwdriver, but the vodka is dyed black and slowly poured on top of the orange juice using the back of a spoon! It's really easy to do and the effect is awesome. Click the video below to see how to make one:

Next, the Zombie Brain Shot. This one looks so gross, but is mesmerizing to make! See how we did it on News 8 at 11am today!