NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Do we have the "Luck of the Irish"?

MOLINE, Ill. — St. Patrick's Day isn't until March 17th, but the Quad Cities celebrates the holiday early - so why not us?!
During Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, March 6th, 2020, we attempted to make two different kinds of "rainbows" - with a pot of gold in the form of our Cocktail of the Week at the end!
First, we tried out the Walking Rainbow. For this experiment, you don't need a lot - just paper towels, cups, water, and food coloring. Click the video above to see how to prepare it, then click the video below to see if it was a success!
Second, we tested out Rainbow Toast. This one seems so strange at first, but it works! You'll need bread, milk, food coloring, and paint brushes - yes, you're going to "paint" your bread! It's actually oddly satisfying. Click the video below to see how it turned out.
We had a special guest join us for Cocktail of the Week! Johnna Chesney from The Ridge in Davenport gave us a sneak peek at their St. Patrick's Day drink menu, which will be featured during their Inaugural St. Patrick's Day Party on Saturday, March 14th. Click here for details about that event!