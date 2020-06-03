NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Do we have the "Luck of the Irish"?

We are creating our own "rainbows" ahead of St. Patrick's Day!

MOLINE, Ill. — St. Patrick's Day isn't until March 17th, but the Quad Cities celebrates the holiday early - so why not us?!

During Nailed It Or Failed It on Friday, March 6th, 2020, we attempted to make two different kinds of "rainbows" - with a pot of gold in the form of our Cocktail of the Week at the end!

First, we tried out the Walking Rainbow. For this experiment, you don't need a lot - just paper towels, cups, water, and food coloring. Click the video above to see how to prepare it, then click the video below to see if it was a success!

Second, we tested out Rainbow Toast. This one seems so strange at first, but it works! You'll need bread, milk, food coloring, and paint brushes - yes, you're going to "paint" your bread! It's actually oddly satisfying. Click the video below to see how it turned out.