NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: DIY Hand Sanitizer & Cleaning Credit Cards

The easy way to clean the dirtiest item in your wallet

I never thought we'd be doing this on Nailed It or Failed It, but here we are friends.

On Friday, March 20th, 2020 during Nailed It or Failed It, we showed you how to make your own hand sanitizer and clean your credit cards in a safe, effective way!

These are items are hard to come by right now, but try to order online:

1/3 Cup Aloe Vera Gel

2/3 Cup Isoproplyl Alcohol (at least 60%)

Mix, then apply!

You definitely have these items in your house:

Eraser

Towel

Wipe the card with a damp towel, then take a rubber eraser and gently rub it along the magnetic strip.

You can also use an anti-bacterial wipe, but you might want to save those!

Cocktail of the Week

To say we're "over" this week is an understatement, but one thing we're very thankful for is the trio being back together... even if we are practicing social distancing. To celebrate that, the three of us took three ingredients to make a special version of a Tequila Sunrise: