NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Celebrating Avocado Day with DIY Avocado Fries

News 8's Angie Sharp demonstrates how to make avocado fries and if they're worth the work!

July 31st is National Avocado Day! When you think of avocados, a lot of people think about avocado toast or guacamole. However, this week on Nailed It Or Failed It, we're trying something new and making avocado fries.

This recipe comes from esteemed cooking blog, Don't Go Bacon My Heart:

Ingredients:

Avocados

1st Bowl: Flour, Salt, Garlic Powder

2nd Bowl: Milk, Egg

3rd Bowl: Bread Crumbs, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper



Directions:

Cut your avocado into wedges, then dip into each bowl and place on a baking tray. Spray the wedges down and put in the oven for 20 minutes at 390 degrees, flipping and spraying halfway through. Serve with Sriracha Mayo!