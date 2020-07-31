NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Celebrating Avocado Day with DIY Avocado Fries

July 31st is National Avocado Day! When you think of avocados, a lot of people think about avocado toast or guacamole. However, this week on Nailed It Or Failed It, we're trying something new and making avocado fries.
This recipe comes from esteemed cooking blog, Don't Go Bacon My Heart:
Ingredients:
Avocados
1st Bowl: Flour, Salt, Garlic Powder
2nd Bowl: Milk, Egg
3rd Bowl: Bread Crumbs, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Cayenne Pepper
Directions:
Cut your avocado into wedges, then dip into each bowl and place on a baking tray. Spray the wedges down and put in the oven for 20 minutes at 390 degrees, flipping and spraying halfway through. Serve with Sriracha Mayo!
In my opinion, these are DEFINITELY worth the work - crispy on the outside, smooth on the inside... a healthier way to eat "fries" and celebrate one of our nation's best unofficial holidays. Enjoy!