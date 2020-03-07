NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: 3 Sweet - and SAFE - 4th of July Treats

These single-serve desserts are easy to grab and go... six feet away.

Whether you are hosting a party or going to a party this 4th of July Weekend, you can't show up empty-handed and speaking of hands - we're doing everything we can to keep them clean and away from our faces and away from each other, so here's three single-serve treats you can make that are as safe as they are delicious:

The bartenders at Baked Beer & Bread Co. in the Village of East Davenport hooked us up with three special drinks that you can enjoy from there for the Fourth of July.

Here are the three drinks they gave us:

Adult Capri Sun - Malibu breeze cocktail is a Capri sun drinking pouch. Delicious in house or to go! It has orange juice, cranberry juice & Malibu rum.

Pink Queen - a citrus rose sangria with edible glitter, lemons & blueberry. It’s a super refreshing, but not too sweet summer sipper!

Lemon Blueberry Lemonade - made using a real blueberry syrup that we make in house from scratch. This lemonade is perfect for these humid summer days & is great on its own or spiked with some vodka or champagne.