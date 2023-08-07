Muscatine to launch Veterans' networking events in partnership with IowaWORKS

It will take place Thursday, August 10th at Mississippi Brewing Company from 5:30 - 8:00 PM.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Editors note: Video attached to this story is of IowaWORKS highlighting the impact the networking events have in the Quad Cities.

IowaWORKS is partnering with the Muscatine, Iowa Chamber of Commerce to bring veterans' networking events to the community.

The event will take place Thursday, August 10th, 2023, from 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM at the Mississippi Brewing Company. The Brewing Company is located at 107 Iowa Avenue, Muscatine.

“The goal is to make Muscatine a destination Veteran friendly community,” said Shane Sawyer, Veteran Career Planner at IowaWORKS. “How do we do it? Through the power of networking, we aim to connect veterans, transitioning service members and their spouses with resource providers, community leaders and local area employers.”

According to the chamber, the networking group plans to meet each month to bring together veterans looking for work and top employers from Muscatine and surrounding counties who may be looking for employees. IowaWORKS has been hosting events like this for 5 years. In the Quad Cities they meet the third Thursday of each month at various location. The Muscatine version will follow the same format according to organizers.

"Many transitioning service members do not realize what benefits are available to them upon getting out of the military," Sawyer said. "This networking event can help connect them to those resources."

Muscatine Mayor Brad Bark, who is also the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, said this event will bring visibility to the local veteran community.

“We are excited to have an event like this in Muscatine,” Bark said. “Our city is extremely supportive of our veterans. We look forward to connecting our veterans to our employers.”

News 8's David Bohlman sat down with IowaWORKS to talk about the importance of these events for veterans see that interview below.