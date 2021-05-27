Memorial Day Tourism: What you can do throughout Illinois

The President and CEO of Visit Quad Cities and the Deputy Director of the Illinois Office of Tourism joined us Thursday morning.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After more than a year of restricted movement because of the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the country is gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend.

AAA expects 34 million people will be on the roads Memorial Day weekend. Most states have eased or eliminated mask mandates, and social distancing outdoors is changing to allow more people in more places. That means lots of options for the unofficial start to the summer vacation season.

National Road Trip Day is Friday, May 28th. It's the kind of event that coincides with the weekend, that the Illinois Office of Tourism wants you to get behind. Their Deputy Director Karla Flannery joined us live Thursday. To see her interview, click below: