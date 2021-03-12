Ketz's Concoction: A Chilled Coffee Martini

It has been a long time since I've made a Ketz's Concoction, and Friday, Dec. 3, I decided to make a drink I've never made before. I'm calling this a Chilled Coffee Martini.
You need vodka, coffee, liqueur, a shaker with ice in it, and glasses.
Take an ounce and a half of vodka, an ounce of coffee, 3/4 an ounce of liqueur, stick it all in a shaker, shake it, and put it into a martini glass. Then stick it in the fridge for 10 minutes. Once those minutes are up, take it out of the fridge and enjoy.
There you have it folks, my Chilled Coffee Martini.