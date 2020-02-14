Jim Mertens celebrates 25 years with News 8

We're celebrating Jim Mertens' 25th year with News 8!

MOLINE, Ill. — Anchor Jim Mertens has been with WQAD News 8 for 25 years as of Friday, February 14.

Jim joined the news team in 1995, first coming on as an anchor of our five and six o'clock newscasts. He then moved over to our Good Morning Quad Cities show, bringing the Quad Cities the first news of the day for nearly a decade.

Since then he's been the host of WQPT's "The Cities," and its partnered podcast. Click here to listen.

Each Sunday, Jim brings us a look at the top stories of each week on Sundays, hosting "This Week with Jim Mertens."