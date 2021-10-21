IT'S TIME TO GO RED: You're Invited to a Life-Saving Event for Women

The Quad Cities Go Red for Women Dinner, benefitting the American Heart Association, takes place October 28, 2021

It's the NUMBER ONE killer of women - heart disease - killing 1 in 3 women.

As a way to educate and inspire, the 2021 Quad Cities Go Red for Women Dinner is returning to an in-person event on Thursday, October 28, 2021. The fundraiser for the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Initiative is taking place at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. The doors open at 5pm and the program begins at 6:30pm, including dinner.

"The fight to end heart disease and stroke in women is relentless, and since the last in-person event in October 2019, the American Heart Association has remained committed to raising awareness of the No. 1 killer of women - cardiovascular disease - and funding lifesaving research for women's heart health," said 2021 Quad Cities Go Red Co-Chair Dana Nelson Holstein with Nelson Brothers Agency. "According to the American Heart Association, heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular diseases take the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined."

“It’s not just about wearing red. It’s not just about sharing heart-health facts. It’s about all women standing together with Go Red for Women — because 1 in 3 women die from cardiovascular diseases and losing even one woman is too many,” said Nelson Holstein.

“There’s something about the energy that builds when we meet in person for this movement and we’re looking forward to be being able to see one another and continue raising funds for this worthy cause,” said 2021 Quad Cities Go Red Co-Chair Stephanie Eckhardt with Ruhl & Ruhl.

The Go Red for Women event, in its 17th year in the Quad Cities, is designed to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the United States, as well as generate funds for lifesaving cardiovascular research for women.