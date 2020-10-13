IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: The Benefits of Eating Pork

Whitney Hemmer tells us what they are Tuesday, October 13th.

Pork Month

LEAN CUTS OF PORK

Pork Tenderloin 120 3.0 1.0 62

Pork boneless top loin chop 173 5.2 1.8 61

Pork top loin roast 147 5.3 1.6 68

Pork center loin chop 153 6.2 1.8 72

Pork sirloin roast 173 8.0 2.4 76

Pork rib chop 158 7.1 2.2 56





Pork Tenderloin

· Leaner than a boneless, skinless chicken breast

· Usually about 1 – 2 pounds (whereas pork loin roast is 2-4 pounds)

· No waste

· Very versatile and easy to cook with

Top Loin Chop

· AKA loin chop or America’s Cut

· America’s Cut it 1 ¼” thick top loin chop

Boneless Butterfly Chop

· AKA butterfly chop

· Boneless for best value

· This is a pork loin slice, cut ¾ the way down

· The thicker this chop is cut, the juicier it will be after it’s cooked

· Look for a strong pink color with good marbling throughout

Cooking Tips

· Internal temperature should read 145 degrees F