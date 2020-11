IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Squash

Whitney Hemmer shows us some dishes involving the fruit Tuesday, November 10th.

ANKENY, Iowa — Acorn and butternut squash are in full supply this time of year. These nutrition-packed fruits offer a surplus of nutrients and are incredibly versatile. Winter squash are fat free, cholesterol free and sodium free, yet are rich in vitamin C, fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and antioxidants. Try experimenting with your acorn or butternut squash by adding it to soup, pizza, lasagna or gratin. You can also roast, mash, bake, make squash fries or combine them with garlic, beans and corn. What about dessert? Winter squash can be baked with dried fruit and nuts or baked with sugar and topped with Greek yogurt and walnut halves.

Butternut and Acorn Squash Soup

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients

1 Tbsp unsalted butter

1 ¼ cups diced onion

1/3 cup diced carrot

½ cup diced celery

1 Tbsp minced ginger

½ tsp minced garlic

3 to 4 cups chicken broth

2 cups cubed butternut squash

1 cup cubed acorn squash

½ cup peeled, sliced potatoes

Salt and pepper, as needed

Directions:

Heat butter in a soup pot over medium heat. Add onions, carrot, celery, ginger and garlic. Sauté, until the onions are translucent, about 5 minutes. Add broth, squash and potatoes. Bring broth to a simmer and cook until squash are tender, about 20 minutes. Strain the soup, reserving the liquid. Puree the solids and return soup to pot. Add desired amount of reserved liquid for soup consistency. Blend well and return soup to a simmer. Season with salt and pepper as needed.

Pumpkin Pie Acorn Squash

Makes 2 servings

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 acorn squash

1 Tbsp. canola oil

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

½ tsp. pumpkin pie spice

Dash of salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Cut squash in half. Scrape out and discard the seeds.

Place squash, cut side up, on a baking sheet and brush with oil.

Sprinkle with sugar, pumpkin pie spice and salt.

Bake for 45 – 55 minutes, or until squash is tender.

Nutrition information per serving: 167 calories; 7.3 g fat; 0.7 g saturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 85.5 mg sodium; 27.2 g carbohydrate; 3.3 g fiber; 4.4 g sugar; 1.8 g protein

Garlic Parmesan Butternut Squash

Makes 4 servings

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

1 butternut squash

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese

½ tsp. dried parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Cut squash in half lengthwise. Scrape out and discard the seeds.

Peel squash then cut into 1 inch cubes.

On a foil-lined baking sheet, toss squash with remaining ingredients.

Bake for 40 – 45 minutes, or until tender.