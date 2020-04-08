IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Sous Vide Egg Bites

Whitney Hemmer explained what they are Tuesday, August 4th.

ANKENY, Iowa — Although 50% of all Americans skip breakfast, taking the time to eat even something small can lead to a more positive attitude, increased productivity, better memory, improved strength, endurance and problem solving. Breakfast has also been shown to aid in weight management by curbing your hunger and kick starting your metabolism. Similarly, children who eat breakfast have higher attendance rates in school, decreased tardiness, increased concentration, increased problem-solving skills and improved muscle coordination. If your child tends to skip breakfast, he/she may be missing vital nutrients needed for growth.

Sometimes you just need fast food breakfast. No, not the kind you get from a drive thru. The kind that is ready when you are, no assembly required – say “Hello!” to ready-to-go egg bites.

Sous Vide Egg Bites

What is sous vide?

Sous vide translates to “under vacuum” and is a cooking method in which vacuum-sealed food is cooked a temperature-controlled water bath. It’s a gentle, slow, and low cooking method that keeps food away from direct heat (unlike a slow cooker where food meets direct heat). This results in a smother, more consistent texture.

Pre-made egg bites are a great option to have on hand for especially hectic weeks when you need a fast-food without the drive thru. Since these don’t contain very carbohydrates and no fiber, make sure you’re pairing your egg bites with whole wheat toast or fruit.