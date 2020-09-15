IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Skillet Lasagna

in a skillet with high sides, sauté ground beef over medium-high heat. Season with salt and pepper and cook for 5–8 minutes, crumbling often (the ground beef will continue to cook through with the sauce). Pour off any drippings, if needed.

Stir in the sauce, water and noodles. Heat to a boil then reduce heat to low. Cover and cook for 15 minutes or until the noodles are tender, stirring often so the noodles don’t stick to the pan. Stir in ricotta cheese, half of the mozzarella and half of the parmesan cheese. Cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and remove the skillet from heat. Let lasagna rest for 5 minutes. Garnish with basil or parsley, if desired.