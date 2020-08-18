IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Salsa Ranch Burrito Bowl

Whitney Hemmer shows us how to make Tuesday, August 18th.

ANKENY, Iowa — Why you should make one

· Easy to prep ahead

· Salad kit includes romaine, cabbage, kale, carrots, green onions

· Toppings included: tortilla strips, cheese blend, dressing

SERVINGS: 4. TOTAL TIME: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 Taylor Farms Salsa Ranch Chopped Kit

1 lb. 90% lean ground beef

1 (1.25 ounce) packet taco seasoning

1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

2 red bell peppers, sliced into thin strips

2 cups cooked brown rice

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes

1 jalapeno, thinly sliced into coins

2 green onions

2 limes, sliced into wedges for serving

for garnish cilantro

DIRECTIONS

Heat a saute pan over medium-high heat. Saute ground beef until crumbled and cooked though, about 7 minutes. Add peppers, beans, taco seasoning and ¼ cup water to the pan. Cover and simmer until peppers are tender and liquid is absorbed.

In a large bowl, mix the salad kit together.

Divide salad among four bowls, and top with ground beef mixture, brown rice, cherry tomatoes, jalapeno slices, and green onions. Serve with limes and cilantro, if desired.

NUTRITION