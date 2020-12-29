x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Good Morning Quad Cities

IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Using your holiday leftovers

Whitney Hemmer explained how to do it Tuesday, December 29th.
Credit: Fareway

ANKENY, Iowa — STEAK AND BLEU WRAP

Makes 4 wraps

Total time: 10 minutes

 

Ingredients

1 pound cooked steak, sliced

1 Dole® Chopped Bacon and Bleu Salad kit

4 sandwich wraps or pita bread

 

Directions

Combine salad kit ingredients and stir to combine. Add steak. Layer on wraps or pita bread.

 

Nutrition information per serving: 526 calories; 21.7 g fat; 5.6 g saturated fat; 107 mg cholesterol; 1008 mg sodium; 42 g carbohydrate; 6 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 42 g protein

 

 

 

Everything but the bagel chicken salad

2 cups shredded chicken

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 avocado

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 Tbsp. Everything But the Bagel Seasoning

DIRECTIONS

Combine all ingredients and store in the refrigerator. 

 

NUTRITION

271 calories; 16.5 g fat; 2.7 g saturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 656 mg sodium; 2.4 g carbohydrate; 1.8 g fiber; 0.3 g sugar; 21 g protein

 

 