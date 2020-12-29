IN THE KITCHEN with Fareway: Using your holiday leftovers

ANKENY, Iowa — STEAK AND BLEU WRAP
Makes 4 wraps
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
1 pound cooked steak, sliced
1 Dole® Chopped Bacon and Bleu Salad kit
4 sandwich wraps or pita bread
Directions
Combine salad kit ingredients and stir to combine. Add steak. Layer on wraps or pita bread.
Nutrition information per serving: 526 calories; 21.7 g fat; 5.6 g saturated fat; 107 mg cholesterol; 1008 mg sodium; 42 g carbohydrate; 6 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 42 g protein
Everything but the bagel chicken salad
2 cups shredded chicken
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 avocado
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 Tbsp. Everything But the Bagel Seasoning
DIRECTIONS
Combine all ingredients and store in the refrigerator.
NUTRITION
271 calories; 16.5 g fat; 2.7 g saturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 656 mg sodium; 2.4 g carbohydrate; 1.8 g fiber; 0.3 g sugar; 21 g protein